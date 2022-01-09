Menu
Greensboro News & Record
George Francis Schultz
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Leo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC
Schultz, George Francis

May 4, 1932 - January 6, 2022

Columbia, SC - George Francis Schultz, age 89, during the early morning hours of Thursday, January 6th, 2022, journeyed home with Jesus to be with his wife Mitsu. He was born May 4th, 1932 in Chicago, IL. George attended Leo High School and the University of Illinois. Shortly after graduation, he served a tour in the Korean War. Upon leaving the service, George took on an engineering position with Western Electric Inc. (now AT&T) which resulted in over 39 years of professional experience in the telecom field including the development of electronic switching systems to constructing the first cell network for Saudi Arabia. After retiring from AT&T, George, along with Mitsu, worked with the city of Greensboro, NC to establish and operate the Greensboro Business Center (now known as the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship). His direction and leadership for developing this small business incubator for the Piedmont area resulted in achieving North Carolina's Entrepreneur of the Year for 1994.

Outside of his professional life, George was an avid golfer and devoted family man. He made sure his children understood the meaning of family and self-responsibility, but most of all, to enjoy life to its fullest. George was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 65 years, Mitsu Ito Schultz, his parents George & Ellen (Whalen) Schultz Sr.; sister Linda Pavletic; brothers Robert and Jack. Memories of him will forever be with his loving, devoted sons Michael, David, Richard and daughter Barbara; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his brother James and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Our grateful thanks with eternal appreciation for the outstanding care and support from the staff of Wildewood Downs Assisted Living and Heart of Hospice of Columbia, SC.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Dunbar Funeral Home
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
