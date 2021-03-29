Tefft, George Gordon



February 4, 1954 - March 25, 2021



George Gordon Tefft, 67 of Trinity passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Hospice Home at High Point. George was born February 4, 1954 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Charles Henry Tefft and Christina Jenkins Tefft. George worked many years in the Printing Industry and was very talented on computers. He was a member of the Second Life community group. George was a wonderful brother, uncle and friend; he will be greatly missed. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Coggins; one brother, Richard M. Tefft; one nephew, Sasha Tefft.



Surviving is his ex-wife, Teresa Glasgow; three siblings, Rose Delépine of Paris, France, Teddy Tefft and wife Sandi of Columbia, SC, Christina Crise of Greensboro; he also leaves behind nine nieces and nephews, Erica Tefft, Shane Tefft, Christy Lockheart, Malisa Roberts, Charles Musick, Shelly Musick, Margaret Lawrence, Ryan Crise, Erin Hess.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



J.C. Green and Sons



122 W. Main Street



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 29, 2021.