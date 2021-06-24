Williams, George Elbert
April 25, 1925 - June 21, 2021
George Elbert Williams, 96, of Reidsville, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Rockingham County Hospice Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Carter Family Cemetery in Stoneville with Pastor Floyd Repass officiating. The family will receive friends at his home.
Mr. Williams was born on April 25, 1925 in Rockingham County to the late Robert Pickney Williams and E. Pearl Hurd Williams. He was a US Navy veteran and a member of the Reidsville American Legion Post. He was a longtime and faithful member of College Park Baptist Church and led the congregational singing for many years. He retired from the American Tobacco with over 40 years of service. He was an avid golfer and was actually a member of the National Association of Left-Handed Golfers, finishing career with 3 hole-in-ones. He loved working outside and was an honorary trustee of the Carter Family Cemetery, keeping a close look on the grounds.
He is preceded in death by his son, Tim Williams; grandson, Jordan Fain; Denise and Peggy's mother, Mary W. Williams; sisters, Mary Lee W. Miller, Shirley W. Harris, Joy Ann W. Lamberth, and Ruby W. Harrison; brothers, Howard Williams, Thomas Williams, William (Ted) Williams, Charles B. (C.B.) Williams and infant brothers Robert Franklin and Carlton Wayne Williams.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise Somers and husband, Keith and Peggy Shreve and husband, Danny; grandchildren, Brian Somers and wife, Jennifer, Michael Somers and Nikki Williams and husband, Lamont; great-grandchildren, Bray Somers, Alissa Fain, Sami Ree Somers, Jett Somers and Presley Somers; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Williams and brothers-in-law, Pete Harris and Jack Harrison; special nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Rockingham County for the love and care they provided to Mr. Williams.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.