Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George William Williams
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Williams, George William

May 8, 1929 - December 18, 2020

George W. (Bill) Williams entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 18, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday.

Bill, 91 and a resident at Brighton Gardens, was born to the late George and Sudie Williams. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Anne, his son, "little" George, and brother John. Surviving are son Mike (Theresa); grandsons, Michael (Tori), Mitch (Courtney), and Matt (Kyoko); great-grandchildren Avery, Caleb and Cassidy; sister, Carole (Joe) Mezzapelli; and sister-in-law Frances.

He graduated from Greensboro HS and Guilford College and served in the US Marine Corps. Bill's 30-year career included math teacher, assistant principal at Smith HS and principal at Gillespie.

Bill was a member of Friendly Ave. Baptist Church and until recent years volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking and was able to repair just about anything. He volunteered his time and talents by helping others.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge, 1912 Boulevard Street, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.