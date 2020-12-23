Williams, George William
May 8, 1929 - December 18, 2020
George W. (Bill) Williams entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 18, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday.
Bill, 91 and a resident at Brighton Gardens, was born to the late George and Sudie Williams. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Anne, his son, "little" George, and brother John. Surviving are son Mike (Theresa); grandsons, Michael (Tori), Mitch (Courtney), and Matt (Kyoko); great-grandchildren Avery, Caleb and Cassidy; sister, Carole (Joe) Mezzapelli; and sister-in-law Frances.
He graduated from Greensboro HS and Guilford College and served in the US Marine Corps. Bill's 30-year career included math teacher, assistant principal at Smith HS and principal at Gillespie.
Bill was a member of Friendly Ave. Baptist Church and until recent years volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking and was able to repair just about anything. He volunteered his time and talents by helping others.
Memorial contributions can be made to Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge, 1912 Boulevard Street, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.