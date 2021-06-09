Wood, George "Bud"
September 12, 1935 - June 7, 2021
On Monday, June 7, 2021, George "Bud" William Wood of Reidsville, NC, loving husband, father and "Papa," went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at Hospice of Rockingham County's Gibson House.
A funeral service will be held for Bud on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. along with a memorial service for his loving wife, Sarah Hankins Wood (deceased March 4, 2020; service postponed due to COVID-19) at Fair Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a reception at the Morehead-Fair House. A private burial will be held at a later time. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, in Eden, NC.
Bud was born in Leaksville, NC and grew up in Draper where he and his family have enjoyed many "Family Reunions" at the Railroad Cafe. He worked for Hardee's for over 14 years, moved to Plant City, FL to be a regional vice president for Golden Corral for over 10 years. After he retired from Golden Coral, he purchased the Eden Golden Corral and successfully ran it for many years. He was an avid coon hunter and served as a deacon at New Life Chapel.
Bud and Sarah returned to NC in 1985 to be closer to family, built a log cabin on the Dan River and loved to share their property with friends and family (especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren). Their grandchildren referred to their time there as "Camp Granny's."
He is survived by his two daughters, Diane Peyton (Dennis) of Plant City, FL and Karen Noakes (Randy) of Midlothian, VA; sister, Virginia Rose (Glen) of Burlington, NC; grandchildren, William "Bill" Wood (Khori), Melissa Muto (Brian), Jason Von Moll, Kristin Hoddinott (George), Lorie Von Moll, and Tyler Wood; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Kamden Hoddinott, and Keean Von Moll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virgie Wood; sons, Alan and John Wood; siblings, Patricia Dunn, Philip "Bunkie" Wood, Homer Wood, Marcine Gray, and Rachel Walker.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your choice of New Life Chapel, c/o Dixie Cassell, 2990 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, NC 27048 or Hospice of Rockingham County-Gibson House at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 in memory of George and Sarah Wood.
