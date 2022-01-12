Menu
Georgia Marie Giberson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Giberson, Georgia Marie

July 7, 1944 - November 19, 2021

Georgia (Joy) Marie Giberson was born on July 7, 1944 in Chelsea Memorial Hospital, Massachusetts. She succumbed, not without a fight, to a rare and aggressive cancer on November 19, 2021 in hospice care.

She is survived by Doris Giberson, sister-in-law; three nieces, Linda Lee, Kimberlee, Amanda, and many great nieces and nephews; also survived by two adopted daughters, Joan Morris, Jean Judith, and two stepsons, David Jr. and Mark. She was preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Ethel and by brother Harry, "Hap."

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tri-City Christian Academy, 8000 Clinard Farms Rd., High Point, NC 27265.

Georgia's memorial service will take place Sunday, January 16, at 2 p.m., at High Point Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 279 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27265.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
High Point Seventh-day Adventist Church
279 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Garland L Holt Jr.
Friend
February 27, 2022
She is missed.
