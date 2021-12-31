Menu
Gerald Earl Skislak
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Skislak, Gerald Earl

November 5, 1949 - December 22, 2021

Gerald Earl Skislak, age 72, of Pleasant Garden, North Carolina, passed away at his residence on December 22, 2021. Gerald (Gerry) was born on November 5, 1949, in Alameda, California to parents William Joseph Skislak, a U.S. Navy Veteran (d. 2001) and Mary Virginia Insley Skislak (d. 1997).

He attended army bootcamp at Fort Benning in Georgia, graduating on August 23, 1968. He completed jump school and was assigned to active service at Fort Riley, Kansas before being deployed to Vietnam from April 1969 to March 1970, earning National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After returning home he was deployed abroad to Frankfurt, Germany and then to Homestead Airforce Base before retiring from service as a staff sergeant in September of 1976.

Gerry was an avid photographer, musician and movie aficionado. He also enjoyed traveling and often spent time at the beach near Daytona, Florida and traveling through the Smoky Mountains. He was well known for his disarming wit and eccentric sense of style.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Skislak Szaro, (Adam Szaro), stepdaughter, Michele Alonso and her family, his three grandchildren, Kaleb Szaro, Jonah Szaro and Wyatt Szaro, as well as nine of his siblings: William J. Skislak II, Marta Mason, Larry Mason, Terry Skislak, Joseph Skislak, Toni Nolin, Kent Mason, Bobbie Mason Elliott, and Sandra Dee Skislak Burrell. He is preceded in death by his sister, Debra Ann Hibler (d. 2013).

A memorial to spread Gerry's ashes will be held on March 13, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his honor (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/). Condolences may be sent to haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home

6000 W. Gate City, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.