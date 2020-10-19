Menu
Geraldine Scott
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Scott, Geraldine

April 17, 1941 - October 17, 2020

Geraldine Strickland Scott, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Chatham Hospital, Inc., Siler City.

Mrs. Scott was born April 17, 1941, a native of Durham, the daughter of the late Oliver and Trecie McLeory Strickland.

Geraldine loved spending time with her family and friends. The love she had for her sons was untouchable. She was at peace with God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman E. Scott, and son, Timothy Oliver Scott.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her son; Steve Scott of Siler City and sister; Ann Buckner of Burlington.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Smith & Buckner funeral home is assisting the Scott family.

Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com

Smith & Buckner Funeral Home

230 North Second Ave
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
