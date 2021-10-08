High Point — Gertrude Crouch, 87, died Thursday, September 30, 2021. A homegoing celebration will be held in Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 12:30 Saturday, October 9. Burial in Guilford Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
Sending condolences and prayers to the Family....
David Brown, Sr.
Neighbor
October 14, 2021
Mrs. Crouch was a very sweet humble neighbor from my childhood years. Sending condolence to the family. She will be missed.
Valerie Redd
Neighbor
October 14, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to family.
Josephine Moon
Family
October 7, 2021
To the family of Ms. Gertrude, Joe and I would like to extend our condolences and say that it has been a pleasure being neighbors of this sweet lady for so many years and she is really going to be missed by our family.