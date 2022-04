Casterlow, Jr., Dr. Gilbert



October 28, 1948 - December 2, 2020



Dr. Gilbert Casterlow, Jr., 72, earned eternal rest on December 2, 2020. Gilbert was born on October 28, 1948 in Rich Square, NC to the late Gilbert and Juanita Casterlow, Sr. He received B.S. and M.S. degrees from NC A&T State University and earned a Ph.D. from the Pennsylvania State University. He returned to his "Dear A&T" where he taught in the Math Department for over 30 years and was later appointed assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs. Dr. Casterlow was acknowledged as a great motivator, role model, administrator, and surrogate father by many.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Vaughan Casterlow, his 3 daughters, Bonita Casterlow Mittman, Laveda Casterlow McDowell, and Marquita Casterlow Richardson, 5 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NC A&T State University, designated for the Gilbert and Patricia V. Casterlow Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics c/o North Carolina A&T State University, University Advancement, 1601 East Market Street, Suite 400, Greensboro, NC 27411.



Donations may also be made to East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1815 Water Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.



Brown Funeral Home



909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.