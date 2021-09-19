Chapmon, Gladys Apple



February 10, 1937 - September 17, 2021



Gladys Apple Chapmon went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Gibson House in Wentworth, surrounded by her loving family.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Chapmon and Rev. Dennis Chapmon officiating.



Due to Covid-19 and in an effort to keep the family and community safe, we regret there will be no formal visitation nor gathering at the home. We encourage everyone to wear masks and practice Covid-19 protocols.



Gladys, a native of Rockingham County was born February 10, 1937 to the late Lewis Winfield and Lilly Matherly Apple. She was raised on a family farm where she learned the value of hard work as a child. A graduate of Reidsville High School, class of 1955. Gladys married Lawrence O. Chapmon in 1960 and they had 44 wonderful years and together they raised four sons. She held various occupational positions, management, retail, bakery, to name a few, however her favorite position was being a fabulous homemaker, wife and mother of four. A wonderful pianist, Sunday School Teacher and volunteer in the church and community for decades. A member of the Reidsville Church of God for nearly 40 years, Pleasant View Assembly of God nearly 25 years and in 2016 she attended First Assembly of God in Eden, in support of her family. She has always had a love for music, especially Gospel and often times she played it in the home. Gladys is known for her southern cooking, her kind sweet, beautiful personality, and the numerous friendships she made in 84 years. She loved church, gardening, cooking, housekeeping and being a homemaker. Most evenings you would find her with family and friends enjoying some good conversation, watching Christian television and just being together. She cherished the Word of God, her lasting faith in Jesus Christ, her family, dear friends, close companion Robert Bowman and her little poodle, Cocoa. Most anyone who ever met her, had a friend for life. She will be missed on this side of heaven by those that knew her, however we know through Christ we will see her again.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Winfield and Lillie Matherly Apple; husband of 44 years, Lawrence O. Chapmon; sisters, Palma Ross & Mabel Avery; brothers, Thomas Apple, Philmore Apple and Marvin Apple.



Survivors include her sons, Allen Foster and wife, Pattie Sue of Mocksville, Keith Foster and wife, Cheryl, Mark Chapmon, and wife, Debby and Rev. Nathan Chapmon and wife Melinda all of Reidsville; granddaughters, Chassidy, Naomi, Shannon, Kara, Brittany; grandsons; Vince, Spencer, Alexander, Bryson and 16 great grandchildren; sister, Eva Mae Dunn of Pleasant Garden; brother Everette Lee Apple and wife, Theresa of Greensboro; sisters in law, Brenda Apple and Shirley May Chapmon and brother in law, Mac Chapmon, and wife, Faye.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.