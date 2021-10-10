Church, Gladys Plemmons
June 21, 1927 - October 4, 2021
Mom is with Jesus now after a long life of loving others and being loved by family and so many others. She lived a full life of hard work and making memories. She was born in Black Mountain, NC, met her husband of 57 years, and raised a family of 7 children, expanding to 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 14 great, great grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Her brother, Fred Plemmons is living in Memphis Tn. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clyde Church, 2 grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Mom retired from AT&T as a long-distance operator and then worked and retired again from Big Lots. Her last 10 years were enjoyed at Coventry House of Siler City where she was cared for and loved by the Coventry House Family. Mom was the organist at her Church for many years. She was the best at making people feel loved and always welcomed. She loved the garden and all outdoors. Mom was an amazing woman and there is not enough room to tell it all. If you knew her, you knew she was very special.
We will celebrate her life with a graveside celebration at Guilford Memorial Park 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church 1415 Neelley Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 for missions or to Community Home Care & Hospice Sanford, 1836 Doctors Dr. Sanford, NC 27330
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.