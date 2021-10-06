Haber, Gladys (Eisen)March 18, 1931 - October 4, 2021Gladys (Eisen) Haber, widowed in 2017 from her beloved husband, Harold, of 67 years, died on October 4, 2021. The daughter of Samson and Ida (Schruber) Eisen, Gladys was born on March 18, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. She was raised in the New York City area and graduated from Teaneck (NJ) High School as an excellent student, accomplished pianist, and recipient of many academic awards. She went to Syracuse University to study journalism and music, and it was there that she met Harold, the love of her life. They were married in 1950, and moved to his hometown of Niagara Falls, NY. Harold and Gladys raised their three children in "The Falls" and founded Homemakers, a family business specializing in custom-made draperies and window treatments. They were active in their children's education and local organizations, mainly Temple Beth Israel, of which Harold's family had been a founding member. Gladys pursued her love of classical music and the fine arts throughout her life, and was a regular subscriber to the Buffalo Philharmonic and Niagara Falls Symphony, as well as the Fort Myers Symphony, once she and Harold retired to the west coast of Florida. They relocated to Greensboro to be closer to family in 2007.Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Ira Daitzman, and younger son, David. She is survived by and will be terribly missed by daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Michele Haber and Martin Friedman, of Greensboro; older son, Jeffrey (Christine) Haber of Sandy, Utah; three grandchildren, Hannah Friedman of Greensboro, and Daniel (Laura) Haber of Broomfield, Colorado; and seven great-grandchildren.Gladys will be remembered fondly for her warm smile and sweet persona by the many people she touched throughout her life, her multitude of pen pals, and in particular by her friends in Greensboro. Special thanks to the incredible staff of Abbotswood Verra Springs Assisted Living for their kind and attentive care over the past three years.Graveside burial services will be conducted jointly by Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon of Beth David Synagogue and Rabbi Andy Koren of Temple Emanuel at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery on October 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gladys' memory are encouraged to the Employee Appreciation Fund of Abbotswood of Irving Park, Greensboro Jewish Family Services, and National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI).Advantage Funeral Services-Greensboro1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC