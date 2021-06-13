To my Dear Cousins, Imani, Jackie, Janet, Joanna, Barbara, Jason & Family: Our Family is filled with sorrow over Aunt Gladys' death. She was a phenomenal woman and a gifted minister! We shall always remember our happy summers and holidays together in both New York and North Carolina, as well as her infectious smile and laugh, while telling hilarious stories! Our thoughts and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to your mother, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive she was to the people in her life. Aunt Gladys was an assertive, vibrant, fabulous, fierce, faithful, and enthusiastic woman of GOD, with a friendly word for everyone. Wow! What a fashionista...she could wear a hat!!! She will always remain that way in our memories. Please know that you are in our prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, FAMILY, and we hope you'll call if there's any way we can help. Our Family joins me in sending you love and loving regards on this very sad occasion...Remember "OUR EARTHLY LOSS, but HEAVEN'S ABUNDANT GAIN!" God's continual blessings, Coleen Lawrence Derr (sister), Jumpie, Zac, Broddy, Tonita, Jerome, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family

