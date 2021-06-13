Menu
Minister Gladys Lawrence
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hinnant Funeral Service - Greensboro
512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.
Greensboro, NC
Lawrence, Minister Gladys

January 18, 1936 - June 7, 2021

Minister Gladys Moore Lawrence died June 7, 2021, at Moses H. Cone Hospital. Funeral service for Minister Lawrence will be 12:00 PM Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mt. Zion United Church of God 705 Banner Avenue Greensboro, NC.

Viewing and visitation will be 11:00 AM Friday at Mt. Zion UCOG with no public viewing at Hinnant Funeral Service.

Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Greensboro, NC is assisting the Lawrence family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mt. Zion UCOG
NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Zion United Church of God
705 Banner Avenue, Greensboro, NC
To the entire Lawrence Family, on behalf of my father John Calvin Crawford and I, we would like to express our deepest sympathy, and offer our Condolences during this difficult time. We will continue to pray for all of you, and ask the Lord to comfort you, heal your hearts, and to shower you with his Love. God bless you all.
Crystal Crawford-Crawley
June 18, 2021
Dear Family, We will always cherish your Mother's friendship, prayers and encouragement. We are praying for you now and in the days to come.
Deacon Benjamin & Elder Brenda Lawrence
June 18, 2021
Robert Mcmurray Family
June 16, 2021
Podcast Team
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire Lawrence Family. I pray God's comfort and peace for you now and for the days to come. I loved Miss Gladys and I'm glad God placed her in my life. She was a true Woman of God and she will be missed. God bless you and you will always be in my prayers.
Patricia Staples
Friend
June 15, 2021
Our deepest love and sympathy goes out to the family. We are praying that God will bring you strength and peace.
The Bond family
Friend
June 14, 2021
Thank you so much, Min. Lawrence for the many talks, advice and love you showered me and my family with. My deepest sympathy to the family. May you honor and cherish the memory of a profound woman. Rest In Peace~Until we meet again.
Vivian Campbell and Family
Friend
June 14, 2021
My condolences are with the entire Lawrence Family May the Lord give peace, strength and comfort to carry you through Love you all
Hope (Crawford) Mobley
Friend
June 14, 2021
R.I.P AUNT GLADYS..MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO ALL MY COUSINS...LOVE YA
Broderick Derr
June 14, 2021
Jason Lawrence
Family
June 14, 2021
Jason Lawrence
Family
June 14, 2021
Jason Lawrence
Family
June 14, 2021
Long Live The Queen
Jason Lawrence
Family
June 14, 2021
May God bless this family. I send my condolences to you all.. Minister Gladys will be missed by many, she was such a loving, caring, praying woman. Just know God makes no mistake and he saw that she had worked faithfully and finished her course she had laid up timber and built her mansion so it was time to enjoy the fruits of her labor. Praying for strength for the family. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" Rest in Paradise. Love Claricer Pettis
Claricer Pettis
Other
June 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family praying for you all.Love Elder Brenda Dixon what a wonderful woman of God she Will be missed
Brenda Dixon
Friend
June 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time but remember God´s comforting arms are always there to hold and keep you. Love y´all.
Lucille Reynolds
Family
June 13, 2021
To my Dear Cousins, Imani, Jackie, Janet, Joanna, Barbara, Jason & Family: Our Family is filled with sorrow over Aunt Gladys' death. She was a phenomenal woman and a gifted minister! We shall always remember our happy summers and holidays together in both New York and North Carolina, as well as her infectious smile and laugh, while telling hilarious stories! Our thoughts and sympathy are with you at this sad time. We know how close you were to your mother, and we recall your many loving comments about how helpful and supportive she was to the people in her life. Aunt Gladys was an assertive, vibrant, fabulous, fierce, faithful, and enthusiastic woman of GOD, with a friendly word for everyone. Wow! What a fashionista...she could wear a hat!!! She will always remain that way in our memories. Please know that you are in our prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, FAMILY, and we hope you'll call if there's any way we can help. Our Family joins me in sending you love and loving regards on this very sad occasion...Remember "OUR EARTHLY LOSS, but HEAVEN'S ABUNDANT GAIN!" God's continual blessings, Coleen Lawrence Derr (sister), Jumpie, Zac, Broddy, Tonita, Jerome, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull & Family
Family
June 13, 2021
Love you Aunt Gladys Rest in Peace..
Joe Wilson & Family, Trenton NJ
Family
June 13, 2021
