My dear Gladys, Ms. Shipman..You were such a friend and supporter of the Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina! Many times we spoke and worked on issues that helped some of our most vulnerable of citizens. You were a trailblazer in so many ways. I am grateful for your service to home care and to humanity and for the love and care you brought to so many. May God bless you and your family....I am truly blessed for knowing you and for having worked with you and the agency over the last 25 years. And your work and service to NAACP was so vital! I am truly saddened at your passing but your memory lives on forever. Always, Tim Rogers, President & CEO The Association for Home & Hospice Care of NC Raleigh NC

Tim Rogers Work September 16, 2021