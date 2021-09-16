Menu
Gladys F. Shipman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Shipman, Gladys F.

GREENSBORO - Gladys F. Shipman, 76, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.

She was a native of Guilford County and was born on September 9, 1945 to AJ Faulks and Eugenia Grier Faulks.

She was educated in the local public schools and graduated from James B. Dudley High School, class of 1963.

She was the president, CEO and executive director of Shipman Family Home Care, Inc., she founded in 1987.

Mrs. Gladys was a pioneer and trailblazer in the community who fought for equality and social justice. She was a founding and board member of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

She was a first female to serve as president of the Greensboro Branch, NAACP as well as the first female vice president of the State Chapter, NAACP.

She was an active and dedicated member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include children, Elbert Lee Shipman, Jr., Portia Shipman (James Baldwin), Keith Shipman, Kalub Shipman, Archie Eugene Shipman and Treva Shipman-McIntyre (Richard); sister, Maggie Jean Walker (Alexander); 13 grandchildren, Reginald, Kelli, Kaina, Archie Jr., Johncie, Kandice, Kalub Jr., Terri, Torri, Richard Jr. "RJ", Trerica, Isiah and Pierre; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved staff.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The public viewing and family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Reverend Dr. Cardes H. Brown, Jr. will deliver the words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Cemetery.

You may live stream the service at www.nlmbc.com/media. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, NC
I had the opportunity of meeting Portia and the twins coming into Grbro in the latter 90s and met her Mom as we were starting a church plant. One day she met me at Greensboro Urban Ministry Pathways center where l continue to be the Chaplain and gave me a check and l thanks her. She said me "Pastor you're better look at it and smiled." It a check for 5000 a donation to start the Church!!! My Sister was always giving and now God has given her rest in Him. I will see you soon... Pastor Helen McLaughlin, D.Min. FaithStep Ministries Church
Pastor Helen McLaughlin and FaithStep Ministries Church
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doni Vega
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Gladys Shipman. She was such a a precious soul who was a giver, a leader, a mentor and pillar in the community. When the network were hosting our business expos in celebration of Black History Month. Shipman Family Care, Inc. was a sponsor and strong support of our event. On behalf of the W. Network, our prayers are with the family. Gladys may you forever RIP. Tyrone Smith
Tyrone Smith & The Watchful Network
Friend
September 17, 2021
Thank you for the many years of friendship. I can never thank you enough for your unwavering support. Your journey in life has been a beacon for the everyday people to believe and achieve. Peace, love mercy and joy to your family. TDBS
T. Dianne Bellamy Small
Friend
September 16, 2021
My dear Gladys, Ms. Shipman..You were such a friend and supporter of the Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina! Many times we spoke and worked on issues that helped some of our most vulnerable of citizens. You were a trailblazer in so many ways. I am grateful for your service to home care and to humanity and for the love and care you brought to so many. May God bless you and your family....I am truly blessed for knowing you and for having worked with you and the agency over the last 25 years. And your work and service to NAACP was so vital! I am truly saddened at your passing but your memory lives on forever. Always, Tim Rogers, President & CEO The Association for Home & Hospice Care of NC Raleigh NC
Tim Rogers
Work
September 16, 2021
A great woman I knew Ms gladys shipman we I lived in Claremont she always was. A stand up person and a sweetheart
Danielle morgan
Friend
September 16, 2021
My love and prayers go out to Gladys`s family and many many friends I loved her we spent a lot of time together me my husband and your mother he left us July 15 and now Gladys has joined him and I can just imagine down to talking whatA time they´re having and glory hallelujah Jesus because I know they made a name love you guys miss D
Dianne Starks (DEE)
Friend
September 15, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of your favorite God be with you and be blessed and my husband really likes her and enjoy hanging out with her so thank y´allEspecially at Christmas parties her loss is deeply felt rest in paradise
Randy &angeles johnson
Friend
September 15, 2021
Rest In Power. My prayers are with the Shipman family.
Crystal Breeze/C Breeze Home Care
Work
September 15, 2021
