Shipman, Gladys F.
GREENSBORO - Gladys F. Shipman, 76, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
She was a native of Guilford County and was born on September 9, 1945 to AJ Faulks and Eugenia Grier Faulks.
She was educated in the local public schools and graduated from James B. Dudley High School, class of 1963.
She was the president, CEO and executive director of Shipman Family Home Care, Inc., she founded in 1987.
Mrs. Gladys was a pioneer and trailblazer in the community who fought for equality and social justice. She was a founding and board member of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
She was a first female to serve as president of the Greensboro Branch, NAACP as well as the first female vice president of the State Chapter, NAACP.
She was an active and dedicated member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include children, Elbert Lee Shipman, Jr., Portia Shipman (James Baldwin), Keith Shipman, Kalub Shipman, Archie Eugene Shipman and Treva Shipman-McIntyre (Richard); sister, Maggie Jean Walker (Alexander); 13 grandchildren, Reginald, Kelli, Kaina, Archie Jr., Johncie, Kandice, Kalub Jr., Terri, Torri, Richard Jr. "RJ", Trerica, Isiah and Pierre; 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved staff.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The public viewing and family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Reverend Dr. Cardes H. Brown, Jr. will deliver the words of comfort.
Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Cemetery.
You may live stream the service at www.nlmbc.com/media
. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.