Glenda Robertson Pinnix
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
Pinnix, Glenda Robertson

December 13, 1946 - December 15, 2021

Glenda Robertson Pinnix, 75, of Eden, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday before the service at the funeral home.

Glenda was born in Caswell County on December 13, 1946, a daughter of Dan William Robertson and Effie Smith Robertson, both deceased. She was retired from Avante Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Leroy Pinnix; and her siblings, Leon Robertson, Louise Little, Shirley Frazier and Nannie Mae Strader.

Glenda is survived by her children, Patsy Tucker and husband Donald of Mayodan, Linda Evans of Eden, Leroy Pinnix and wife Christine of Thomasville; her siblings, Roger Robertson and wife Helen of Reidsville, Carolyn Hall of Reidsville, Brenda Singleton and husband Carson of Reidsville, Janice Vogler of Reidsville, Robert Robertson and wife Janice of Kernersville, Larry Robertson and wife Judy of Reidsville, Cecil Robertson of Greensboro and Mike Robertson and wife Pat of Pelham; her grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Krista, Jeremy and wife Amber, Jacob, Austin, Megan, Robert and wife Hunter, Alison and husband Josh and Ashley and husband John; and her great-grandchildren, Maggie, Charlie, Tyler and Dylan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Piedmont Baptist Church, 257 Penn Lake Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West P.O. Box 184, Eden, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West P.O. Box 184, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
