Pinnix, Glenda Robertson



December 13, 1946 - December 15, 2021



Glenda Robertson Pinnix, 75, of Eden, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday before the service at the funeral home.



Glenda was born in Caswell County on December 13, 1946, a daughter of Dan William Robertson and Effie Smith Robertson, both deceased. She was retired from Avante Nursing Home.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Leroy Pinnix; and her siblings, Leon Robertson, Louise Little, Shirley Frazier and Nannie Mae Strader.



Glenda is survived by her children, Patsy Tucker and husband Donald of Mayodan, Linda Evans of Eden, Leroy Pinnix and wife Christine of Thomasville; her siblings, Roger Robertson and wife Helen of Reidsville, Carolyn Hall of Reidsville, Brenda Singleton and husband Carson of Reidsville, Janice Vogler of Reidsville, Robert Robertson and wife Janice of Kernersville, Larry Robertson and wife Judy of Reidsville, Cecil Robertson of Greensboro and Mike Robertson and wife Pat of Pelham; her grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Krista, Jeremy and wife Amber, Jacob, Austin, Megan, Robert and wife Hunter, Alison and husband Josh and Ashley and husband John; and her great-grandchildren, Maggie, Charlie, Tyler and Dylan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Piedmont Baptist Church, 257 Penn Lake Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.