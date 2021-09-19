Stafford, Glenn Patterson
August 25, 1935 - September 17, 2021
Dad passed away on September 17, 2021 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield after failing health for the past few years. He was born to William B. and Miranda Hendrix Stafford along with (10) siblings in Oak Ridge, NC.
He married Glenda Amos and had 61 wonderful years together until her passing in 2017. They were blessed with three children; Scott, Kristal and Greg. Dad was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son Greg, his daughter, Kristal and his nine siblings.
He is survived by his sister, Iris; his son, Scott and his wife Missy; his beloved grandsons, Carson Newton and Devin Vaughn; brothers-in-law, Don and Ron Amos and their families and many loved nieces and nephews. Dad was a humble loving man, wonderful father, grandfather and husband. His faith in the Lord was his foundation and true devotion in life.
We would like to thank everyone for the cards, visits and calls to dad. They brightened his days.
We would also like to mention his love for his extended family, friends both lifelong and new, and Jill Piekiel who loved Dad as if he were her own father and comforted him throughout his illness. He loved you so much. And finally, thank you to the staff at Pennybyrn who gave exemplary care to Dad throughout his stay. We will miss you Dad, but we will live our lives by the examples you have shown us. Rest In Peace. We Love you.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Gate City Baptist Church with the Reverend Michael Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. There will not be a formal visitation.
Covid protocol with facial mask will be followed.
In lieu of flowers: Love Thy Neighbor
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.