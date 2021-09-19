Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Patterson Stafford
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Stafford, Glenn Patterson

August 25, 1935 - September 17, 2021

Dad passed away on September 17, 2021 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield after failing health for the past few years. He was born to William B. and Miranda Hendrix Stafford along with (10) siblings in Oak Ridge, NC.

He married Glenda Amos and had 61 wonderful years together until her passing in 2017. They were blessed with three children; Scott, Kristal and Greg. Dad was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son Greg, his daughter, Kristal and his nine siblings.

He is survived by his sister, Iris; his son, Scott and his wife Missy; his beloved grandsons, Carson Newton and Devin Vaughn; brothers-in-law, Don and Ron Amos and their families and many loved nieces and nephews. Dad was a humble loving man, wonderful father, grandfather and husband. His faith in the Lord was his foundation and true devotion in life.

We would like to thank everyone for the cards, visits and calls to dad. They brightened his days.

We would also like to mention his love for his extended family, friends both lifelong and new, and Jill Piekiel who loved Dad as if he were her own father and comforted him throughout his illness. He loved you so much. And finally, thank you to the staff at Pennybyrn who gave exemplary care to Dad throughout his stay. We will miss you Dad, but we will live our lives by the examples you have shown us. Rest In Peace. We Love you.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Gate City Baptist Church with the Reverend Michael Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. There will not be a formal visitation.

Covid protocol with facial mask will be followed.

In lieu of flowers: Love Thy Neighbor

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gate City Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Just found about Glen passing. Great man of God , condolences to Scott and Missy
Ronnie Tyner
Friend
September 21, 2021
I grew up at Clifton Rd Baptist Church. Glenn was one of the finest folks around. He was definitely one who walked the walk and talked the talk for Jesus. If anyone's light was shining for Jesus it was surely Glenn. He had the best sense of humor and loved all people young and old. Glenn definitely made an impression on me as a young person.
Teresa Mayo Jones
Friend
September 20, 2021
Scott, I worked with your mother for a time and met your father but didn´t really know him. I am so sorry for your loss. Your parents loved you so much. God bless you and the grandsons! My sympathy
Kaye knight
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss Faye worked with Glenda.
Kenny and Faye Gann
September 19, 2021
Well done thy good and faithful servant, Enter into thy rest and the Joys of thy Lord, was written with Glenn in mind.
Rodney Tyner
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results