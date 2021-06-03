Menu
Glenna Ann Cossaart
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Cossaart, Glenna Ann

May 14, 1940 - May 27, 2021

Greensboro – Mrs. Glenna Ann Harroff Cossaart passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Heritage Greens Assisted Living Facility. She was born May 14, 1940 in Gregg County, Texas to the late George Pierce Harroff and Lula Margarette Post. Glenna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her favorite pastimes were scrapbooking, needlepoint, crocheting, and genealogy. Surviving are: her loving husband, Darrel Cossaart, two sons, Darren Cossaart (Kim), Anthony Hardman (Heidi), one daughter, Glenna Sherree Cossaart Wilson (Steve), nine grandchildren, Lauren, Austin, Kristen, Abigail, Chalen, Spencer, Catherine, Brenna, McKenna, and two brothers, Edward Harroff, and Miles Derushe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Israel Mora officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00p.m. - 10:45p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Jun
4
Funeral service
11:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Glenna was a great lady.
Heidi Hardman
June 3, 2021
