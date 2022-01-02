Menu
Gloria Landis Ditzler
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Ditzler, Gloria Landis

1929 - 2021

Gloria Landis Ditzler, 92, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away on December 15, 2021 peacefully in her sleep after a battle with cancer.

Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Elizabeth Munson Landis, and her husband, William Donald Ditzler. She is survived by her two daughters, Debra Ann Ditzler of Greensboro, NC and Amy Spradlin (Scott Christopher) of Richmond, VA, and her fur children.

Gloria was born in Lancaster, PA. She worked for Moses Cone Hospital as a medical clerk and was a member of First Presbyterian Church and Community Sewing in Greensboro, NC. Gloria loved quilting, all things needle work, flowers (especially bleeding hearts and pansies), and UNC basketball.

A small memorial will be held at Westminster Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum on January 8 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for cancer research. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Ditzler Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum
NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie I know your heart aches. Please cherish the memories, laugh and love them all. She has given you all her best memories. I pray for comfort and peace for you and your sister.
Helen Atkinson
Other
January 4, 2022
Debbie, I am so sorry about the loss of your Mother. She was such a sweet lady. I always loved Gloria´s zest for quilting! She was so talented! Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Melinda Smith
January 3, 2022
Sending my sympathy and love. We loved Gloria so much at the Cat Clinic. May happy memories bring you peace!
Lou Hudson
Friend
January 2, 2022
