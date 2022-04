McAllister, Gloria



December 10, 1962 - April 14, 2022



Ms. Gloria McAllister, 59, died Thursday, April 14, 2022. Her service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. James Baptist Church, 536 Florida St. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Burthey Funeral Service



1510 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 21, 2022.