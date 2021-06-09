Parrish, Gloria Lillian Ramm



July 12, 1933 - May 27, 2021



Gloria Parrish, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021 after a short illness.



A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Irving Park United Methodist Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.



Gloria was born in Elmira, NY to Michael Charles and Lillian Geneva Smith Ramm on July 12, 1933. Gloria graduated from Burnsville High School in 1952. She was an active member of Irving Park United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member. Gloria was an avid animal advocate.



Gloria is survived by her brother, Charles "Chick" Ramm of Clayton, NC, nephews: James Ramm, Michael Ramm, Dean Ramm, Nieces: Joanna Gombatz, Karen Carter, and Gloria Porterfield. She also leaves behind other extended family and friends. Gloria loved her family and friends and Labrador, Ribbon.



Gloria was one of the first employees of the Adult Center for Enrichment (ACE), starting as business manager in 1988. She retired in November 2021 and when that didn't work for Gloria or ACE, she came back and worked part time for another 12 years. Gloria maintained close relationships with her ACE family even after her retirement, being the hub of monthly luncheons that only ceased because of the pandemic. Throughout her career and beyond, she was faithful to the mission of making the lives of those facing the challenges of living with dementia and their families better. Most will never know of the many sacrifices she quietly made to better our community.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Adult Center for Enrichment (ACE), Irving Park United Methodist Church, or SPCA.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 9, 2021.