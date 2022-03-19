Menu
Gloria Faye Pippin
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Pippin, Gloria Faye

September 23, 1947 - March 13, 2022

Mrs. Gloria Faye Pippin, 74, of Greensboro, died Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Beacon Place.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel, with Reverend David Surrett officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.

Mrs. Pippin was born September 23, 1947 in Danville, VA to James Maynard and Vergie Cross.

She was an avid Carolina Panther fan, win or lose. Faye was a loving, caring, giving person who was never afraid of hard work. She enjoyed gardening, gathering with family and friends who enjoyed her cooking.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pippin was preceded in death by her granddaughter Whitney Wyatt and beloved dog Skyy. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Donna Wyatt (Derrick); 2 special grandchildren whom she adored: Dominick and Dakota.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, March 20, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Mar
21
Interment
3:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 High Point Rd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
