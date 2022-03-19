Pippin, Gloria Faye



September 23, 1947 - March 13, 2022



Mrs. Gloria Faye Pippin, 74, of Greensboro, died Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Beacon Place.



Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel, with Reverend David Surrett officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.



Mrs. Pippin was born September 23, 1947 in Danville, VA to James Maynard and Vergie Cross.



She was an avid Carolina Panther fan, win or lose. Faye was a loving, caring, giving person who was never afraid of hard work. She enjoyed gardening, gathering with family and friends who enjoyed her cooking.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pippin was preceded in death by her granddaughter Whitney Wyatt and beloved dog Skyy. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Donna Wyatt (Derrick); 2 special grandchildren whom she adored: Dominick and Dakota.



The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, March 20, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel.



