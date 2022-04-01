Ramey, Gloria Jones
June 22, 1950 - March 31, 2022
Gloria Jones Ramey, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Rockingham County Gibson House.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Ashley Loop Road, Reidsville, NC with Pastor Josh Patterson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Fair Funeral Home in Eden.
Gloria was born June 22, 1950, in Eden, NC, to the late James Ernest Jones and Dawn Overby Jones. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church. She graduated from Morehead High School. Gloria worked at Vanity Fair in Ridgeway until she was disabled.
She loved the beach, enjoyed listening to beach music and Christian music, particularly hymns performed by Charles Scarlette; she loved to bake; she enjoyed watching game shows, The Bachelor, and Yellowstone; and she enjoyed traveling, living in Germany, and visiting Hawaii, but her favorite place to vacation was the beach! However, she will be foremost remembered for her dedication to her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ernest Wayne Jones, her nephew, Jimmy Wray, and her cousin and best friend, Joyce Ann Wade.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Dale Jones; her sister Gladys Jones; her nephew John Wray and wife, Rhonda and their two sons; her niece Nikki Wray and her daughter and son. Gloria is also survived by her dear friends, Shana, Colleen, and Ty Triplett and Terri Grubbs. She is also survived by numerous relatives and loved ones.
The family would like to thank everyone who said a prayer, sent a card, called to talk, or visited Gloria during her illnesses in the last four months. But most of all, we thank you for the love you showed her.
A special thank you to the dedicated team of nurses and aides at Hospice who made a difficult time bearable for the family. You are wonderful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 1, 2022.