Stadler, Gloria Elizabeth
May 20, 1940 - December 9, 2020
Gloria Stadler passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born May 20, 1940 in Greensboro, the daughter of the late Alice and Roy Stadler.
At the time of her death, she was residing at Parkside at Abbotswood in Greensboro. There will be a private graveside service.
She went to high school at Stratford Hall in Danville, Virginia. She attended Peace College in Raleigh for two years and graduated from Guilford College. She was a private secretary for years before working for the City of Greensboro.
She loved animals and children, especially her nephews and always looked forward to their visits. Gloria loved music, especially Elvis, and thoroughly enjoyed all musical programs along with any card game.
The family expresses sincere thanks to the attending staff of Authora Care and to the staff at Parkside, especially Eugenia, Amber, Sherivian, Cameo and Lakeish who called her "GG." Also, a special thanks to those who remembered Gloria with flowers, especially during this difficult sping and summer and to Wendy Whitaker, her daily caregiver for years.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Gideon (Edward) and her nephews: Drew Burris (Erin) and Griff Gideon (Stephanie) along with many cousins. She was a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Red Dog Farm, 8653 N.C. 68, Stokesdale, NC 27357 OR adopt a pet. She would love that!
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.