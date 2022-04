Gloria Fisher Watkins



Suffolk, VA — Gloria Fisher Watkins, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6 at 12 p.m.; viewing 10 a.m. at Victory Life Church, 1741 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA by O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Announcement courtesy of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.