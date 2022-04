Grace Freeman Hilliard



Greensboro — Grace Freeman Hilliard, 82, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Triad Crematory and Funeral Services, 2110 Servomation Road.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.