Graham Wiles Pervier
Reidsville — Graham Wiles Pervier, 78, died peacefully on October 5. He was born in Evanston, Illinois on February 28, 1942 to the late George and Louise Pervier. Graham graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in English and master's degree from the School of Architecture.
Graham's career was in local and state government, serving as county manager in Currituck, Beaufort and Forsyth Counties. He presided over many state and local boards, committees and commissions.
Following his retirement as Forsyth County manager, he served as president of the Rockingham County Partnership for Economic and Tourism Development.
Graham was an active member of Masonic Lodge Forsyth 707 and was honored to be Grand Master of the North Carolina Masons in 2005.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen English Pervier, his daughter, Leigh Johannessen and husband Wayne; son, Geoffrey Pervier and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Alexis Johannessen, Karah Johannessen, Garrett Johannessen and Carson Pervier; sister, Joan Bollenbacher and husband, Robert; and a host of much loved extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, with Chaplain Glenn Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.