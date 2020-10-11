Bowman, Gray
Gray Bowman, 87, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Monday, October 12 at Plainview Baptist Church in McLeansville, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Gray was born in Surry County, NC on July 13, 1933 to the late Ira and Nonnie Mae Bowman. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a hard working man and tobacco farmer who always provided for his family. He was generous to help others and put them before himself. Gray was a faithful member of Plainview Baptist Church serving there in many capacities over the years. Though he worked hard, he always enjoyed a Mountain Dew and a good oatmeal cookie.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Bowman. Also surviving is a brother, Bill Bowman, as well as children, Danny Bowman, Sr., Linda Saunders, Gary and Bobby Davis. Additionally, he is survived by 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.