Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gray Bowman
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Bowman, Gray

Gray Bowman, 87, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.

A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Monday, October 12 at Plainview Baptist Church in McLeansville, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Gray was born in Surry County, NC on July 13, 1933 to the late Ira and Nonnie Mae Bowman. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a hard working man and tobacco farmer who always provided for his family. He was generous to help others and put them before himself. Gray was a faithful member of Plainview Baptist Church serving there in many capacities over the years. Though he worked hard, he always enjoyed a Mountain Dew and a good oatmeal cookie.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Bowman. Also surviving is a brother, Bill Bowman, as well as children, Danny Bowman, Sr., Linda Saunders, Gary and Bobby Davis. Additionally, he is survived by 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Plainview Baptist Church
, McLeansville, North Carolina
Oct
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Plainview Baptist Church
, McLeansville, North Carolina
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.