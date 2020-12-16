Gregory Keith Craddock



Stoneville — Gregory Keith Craddock (also known as Elvis), 74, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Gregory was born in Leaksville on June 28, 1946, the son of Harold Leroy Craddock, Sr. and Emalene Martin Craddock, both deceased. He served in the US Army and was very proud of the opportunity to experience travelling the world while he served his country. He especially enjoyed sharing his "Book of Memories" from his travels with his family. In addition to working many years in the grocery store business, he also loved to perform as an Elvis impersonator and had many wonderful memories from that.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Leroy "Hal" Craddock, Jr.



Gregory is survived by his daughter, Renée Combs and husband G. Carter; his sister, Dianne Woods and husband Wade; his nephew, Daniel Woods and wife Jasara; and his great-nephew, Ian Woods.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church, 241 Smith Road, Stoneville, NC 27048, or to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Craddock.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.