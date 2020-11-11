Walser, Grover Bentley (Ben)
November 10, 1929 - November 4, 2020
Grover Bentley (Ben) Walser, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by infinite love.
Ben was born in Lexington, NC, on November 10, 1929 to parents Grover and Ina Walser. He graduated from Lexington High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played varsity football. When family, friends and loved ones think of a fall afternoon in Kenan Stadium, #80, Ben Walser comes to mind. After graduation, Ben served in the US Marine Corps and was discharged as a first lieutenant. He then worked for the Mead Corporation for his entire working career. Ben lived a long, full life as a cherished, devoted husband, son, brother, father, father-in-law and proud, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. Those who knew Ben, remember him as kind, patient, wise, loving, hardworking, and determined. He was a storyteller and an eternal Tar Heel fan, but family remained the center of his world. Those left to honor Ben's memory include his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Merrill Walser, two daughters, Amy Walser Evans and Leslie Walser Boliek, son, John Bentley Walser, son-in-law, Mark Reid Evans, five granddaughters, Dana Boliek Schroeder and husband David,
Mary Grace Boliek, Margaret Merrill Evans, Reid Elizabeth Evans, and Caroline Hunt Evans, and two great-granddaughters, Willa Mae Schroeder and soon-to-be Beatrice Barbara Schroeder. Also left to remember Ben is his beloved cocker spaniel, Tessie. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
