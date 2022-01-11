Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gustav Sidney Brown IV
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
2003 E Market St
Greensboro, NC
Gustav Sidney Brown IV

Greensboro — Gustav Sidney Brown IV, 22, died Monday, January 3, 2022. Funeral services, 12 p.m., visitation 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 Eugene St. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Viewing, 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 11 at Community Funeral Service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
2003 E Market St, Greensboro, NC
Jan
12
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
1210 Eugene St., NC
Jan
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
1210 Eugene St., NC
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home - Greensboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home - Greensboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the family of Gustav Brown. My heartfelt sympathy is extended to you and prayers are sent to the Lord on your behalf. May God's all-sufficient grace, comfort, strengthen and sustain you. Grace and peace to you, Betty Burnett Lindenwold, NJ
Betty A Burnett
Other
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results