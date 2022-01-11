Greensboro — Gustav Sidney Brown IV, 22, died Monday, January 3, 2022. Funeral services, 12 p.m., visitation 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 Eugene St. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Viewing, 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 11 at Community Funeral Service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
To the family of Gustav Brown.
My heartfelt sympathy is extended to you and prayers are sent to the Lord on your behalf.
May God's all-sufficient grace, comfort, strengthen and sustain you.
Grace and peace to you,
Betty Burnett
Lindenwold, NJ