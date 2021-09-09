Parsons, Guy



September 21, 1944 - September 7, 2021



Guy Winfred Parsons, age 76, of Liberty, passed Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Siler City Center.



Mr. Parsons was born September 21, 1944, the son of Guy Edward and Lacy Walden Parsons.



Guy grew up in East Spencer and was a graduate of North Rowan High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the army he returned to Guilford County as a journeyman mechanic with Roadway Trucking. Guy also served with the Guilford County Sheriff Department. He was certified by the US DOT in civil aviation security and crisis hijack management training while working at GSO-HP Regional Airport Police Department, which became PTIA. He received a letter of commendation for his voluntary participation in remodeling of the airport police office. Guy also drove for MCA and received the Million Miles Safe Driving award before retiring in 2010.



He is survived by daughter: Sonia Haga (Bill Jr.) of Climax; grandchildren: Austin Haga (Laura) of Lexington and Ashley Courtright (Chris) of Wallburg; great-grandchild, Veronica Courtright.



A private service will be held with Rev. Jeffery Burrow officiating.



Pugh Funeral Home



600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.