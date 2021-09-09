Menu
Guy Parsons
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Randleman
600 S. Main St.
Randleman, NC
Parsons, Guy

September 21, 1944 - September 7, 2021

Guy Winfred Parsons, age 76, of Liberty, passed Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Siler City Center.

Mr. Parsons was born September 21, 1944, the son of Guy Edward and Lacy Walden Parsons.

Guy grew up in East Spencer and was a graduate of North Rowan High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the army he returned to Guilford County as a journeyman mechanic with Roadway Trucking. Guy also served with the Guilford County Sheriff Department. He was certified by the US DOT in civil aviation security and crisis hijack management training while working at GSO-HP Regional Airport Police Department, which became PTIA. He received a letter of commendation for his voluntary participation in remodeling of the airport police office. Guy also drove for MCA and received the Million Miles Safe Driving award before retiring in 2010.

He is survived by daughter: Sonia Haga (Bill Jr.) of Climax; grandchildren: Austin Haga (Laura) of Lexington and Ashley Courtright (Chris) of Wallburg; great-grandchild, Veronica Courtright.

A private service will be held with Rev. Jeffery Burrow officiating.

Pugh Funeral Home

600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
Pugh Funeral Home Randleman
Guy was very knowledgeable of the law and a great officer. Condolences to the family. May he RIP
Steve Jordan
September 11, 2021
I worked with Guy at the GCSO. He was a good person a dedicated law enforcement officer.
Lee Williams
Friend
September 11, 2021
Both my husband and I worked with Guy at MCA. Really nice guy. Prayers for the family
Kim and Tony Rebello
September 9, 2021
