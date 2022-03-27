Jeffreys, Gwendolyn Goodson Powell
January 28, 1923 - February 13, 2022
Gwendolyn Goodson Powell Jeffreys passed away peacefully early in the morning of February 13, 2022 after a long and well-lived life. Gwen was born on January 28, 1923 on her family farm in Caswell County, NC. She was the beloved eldest daughter of Hattie Walker Goodson and Fallon Barksdale Goodson.
Gwen was a proud graduate of East Carolina University and she taught first and second grades in the Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro city schools. She was an active member of First Baptist Church with her husband, Henry Walker (Buddy) Powell, Jr for many years. Nine years after his death, she married Sidney B. Jeffreys and joined First Presbyterian Church where she remained a dedicated member for the rest of her life.
Gwen loved Greensboro and was a member of the Wednesday Study Club, Greensboro Symphony Guild, Potpourri Study Club, Hearts and Minds Circle, the Greensboro History Museum and the Fellowship Sunday School Class of First Presbyterian. She served on the Board of Visitors of Guilford College for a number of years and she was most proud of being inducted into the East Carolina Educators Hall of Fame in 2008. She forged many of her life-long friendships through her volunteer work and her church activities.
Gwen's greatest interests in life included music, cultivating friends of all ages and being a caregiver. Her deep faith, kindness, joyful spirit and love for others were legendary. She never met a stranger and she was always ready with a hug and words of encouragement for anyone who needed them. As one of her dear friends said, knowing Mrs. Gwen meant your life was enriched with love and laughter. Gwen touched the lives of countless individuals. During the final years of her life, she lived gracefully with dementia and continued to play her beloved piano from memory to the delight of the residents and staff of the Smith and Deal Houses at Pennybyrn.
Gwen is preceded in death by two loving husbands, Henry Walker Powell, Jr. and Sidney B. Jeffreys; her devoted son, James Michael (Jimmy) Powell; her beloved sister and brother, Margaret Royal (Jack) and Fallon Burton Goodson (Eloise) and her wonderful son Bryan Jeffreys. She is survived by her daughter, Fran Powell Harold (Graham); daughter-in-law Margaret Pickett (Marti) Jeffreys and son Morris Jeffreys (Debbie) all of Greensboro. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Margaret-Ellen Christensen (Thom) of NYC, Angie Schomp (Josh), Morris T. Jeffreys, Jr. (Robin) and Charles B. (Chuck) Jeffreys and her grandchildren Katelyn L. Jeffreys and Matthew Turner Jeffreys and many, many adored nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
The family offers special thanks to the amazing staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield who kept Gwen safe, happy and surrounded by love for the past two years; to devoted caregivers, Alma, Toni, Gloria, Judy and Cleo, who helped her at home before she moved to Pennybyrn and to Gwen's "other" daughter, Anne Webb for her endless assistance and advice.
Gwen's celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 2 at First Presbyterian Church (live streamed www.youtube.com/watch?v=bN--uBKH52w
). The burial at Westminster Gardens will be private. Weather permitting, friends will be received after the service by the Mullin Life Center circle outside the church. Guests are asked to observe the church's Covid guidelines which can be found on the First Presbyterian website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Rd. High Point, NC 27260 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 617 N Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401. Finally, Gwen would be honored if her friends would perform a random act of kindness and think of her.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Jeffreys family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.