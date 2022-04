Gwendolyn Faye Wilson Newsome



Greensboro — Gwendolyn Faye Wilson Newsome, 71, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Pleasant Union UMC, 5929 Coble Church Rd., Liberty. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.