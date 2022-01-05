Burch, Haley Barrett
Haley Barrett Burch, 69, of Greensboro, died on December 30, 2021 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham. Haley was born in Person County, North Carolina on January 23, 1952 to the late Clingman Haley Burch and the late Celia Barrett Burch.
He married Donna Lynne Harrison on December 30, 2003. She survives him. Haley was a devoted and loving husband, brother, uncle, friend, and grandpa. He is survived by his brother, Arthur Keith Burch, his wife's children and spouses, Erin Michele Zeh Crissman (Kyle) and Darrel Thomas Zeh (Kathryn) along with their children, Ayden, Conor, Ethan, and Harrison, Rhiannon, and Lorelai, and nieces and nephews, Julie, Jennifer, Daniel, Harrison and Erika.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Faye Burch Ezzell, and her husband, William F. Ezzell.
There will be a celebration of life in early summer. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail, https://mountainstoseatrail.org/the-friends/
and Piedmont Land Conservancy, www.piedmontland.org
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.