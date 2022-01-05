Menu
Haley Barrett Burch
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Burch, Haley Barrett

Haley Barrett Burch, 69, of Greensboro, died on December 30, 2021 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham. Haley was born in Person County, North Carolina on January 23, 1952 to the late Clingman Haley Burch and the late Celia Barrett Burch.

He married Donna Lynne Harrison on December 30, 2003. She survives him. Haley was a devoted and loving husband, brother, uncle, friend, and grandpa. He is survived by his brother, Arthur Keith Burch, his wife's children and spouses, Erin Michele Zeh Crissman (Kyle) and Darrel Thomas Zeh (Kathryn) along with their children, Ayden, Conor, Ethan, and Harrison, Rhiannon, and Lorelai, and nieces and nephews, Julie, Jennifer, Daniel, Harrison and Erika.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca Faye Burch Ezzell, and her husband, William F. Ezzell.

There will be a celebration of life in early summer. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Friends of the Mountains-To-Sea Trail, https://mountainstoseatrail.org/the-friends/ and Piedmont Land Conservancy, www.piedmontland.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have our sympathy and prayers
Mike Burch & Cornelia Phillip Burch & Jane
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear this. Haley was such a good man and valued employee. I couldn´t have gotten Jimco going without him
Jim Mooney
January 5, 2022
