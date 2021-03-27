Gibbs, Hallie Hockett
May 12, 1923 - March 24, 2021
Hallie Hockett Gibbs, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, holding the hand of her husband, Tom, to whom she had been married for seventy-four years.
She was born in Level Cross, NC and attended Pleasant Garden Elementary School before graduating from Randleman High School. Hallie married Thomas "Tom" Adin Gibbs shortly after he returned home from his World War II Marine Corps service. Hallie and Tom were charter residents of Pennybyrn. As a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business (Tru-Cast) Hallie was fiercely independent. According to Tom, "In addition to keeping books for our business, she took care of me and raised and cared for our three children. She didn't have much time to be a joiner!" Even so, family members remember her as always baking something–-and it was always delicious.
In addition to Tom and her brother, Stanton Hockett, Hallie leaves a daughter, Patricia Ann Gibbs, and two sons: Thomas Adin Gibbs, Jr. (Phyllis) and Stuart Wayne Gibbs (Helen). She was the grandmother of: William Isaac "Ike" Gibbs (Kimberly); Ashley Elizabeth Gibbs (Ryan); Jennifer Diane Thompson (Carl); and Cameron Reynolds Gibbs (Jessica). Hallie also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Hallie's life will be held on Monday, March 29, at 1 p.m., from the graveside, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Matt Farabow officiating. Her family will greet friends following the service. You may visit Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale on Sunday, March 28, from 1 until 4:30 p.m. and Monday, from 10 until 11 a.m., to sign Hallie's book and pay your respects.
