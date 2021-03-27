Menu
Hallie Gibbs
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Randleman High School
Gibbs, Hallie Hockett

May 12, 1923 - March 24, 2021

Hallie Hockett Gibbs, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, holding the hand of her husband, Tom, to whom she had been married for seventy-four years.

She was born in Level Cross, NC and attended Pleasant Garden Elementary School before graduating from Randleman High School. Hallie married Thomas "Tom" Adin Gibbs shortly after he returned home from his World War II Marine Corps service. Hallie and Tom were charter residents of Pennybyrn. As a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business (Tru-Cast) Hallie was fiercely independent. According to Tom, "In addition to keeping books for our business, she took care of me and raised and cared for our three children. She didn't have much time to be a joiner!" Even so, family members remember her as always baking something–-and it was always delicious.

In addition to Tom and her brother, Stanton Hockett, Hallie leaves a daughter, Patricia Ann Gibbs, and two sons: Thomas Adin Gibbs, Jr. (Phyllis) and Stuart Wayne Gibbs (Helen). She was the grandmother of: William Isaac "Ike" Gibbs (Kimberly); Ashley Elizabeth Gibbs (Ryan); Jennifer Diane Thompson (Carl); and Cameron Reynolds Gibbs (Jessica). Hallie also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Hallie's life will be held on Monday, March 29, at 1 p.m., from the graveside, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Matt Farabow officiating. Her family will greet friends following the service. You may visit Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale on Sunday, March 28, from 1 until 4:30 p.m. and Monday, from 10 until 11 a.m., to sign Hallie's book and pay your respects.

Online condolences may be made on Hallie's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

206 Trindale Archdale, NC 27263
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
Archdale, NC
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
NC
Mar
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
I am very sorry for the loss of Hallie. She was a strong and love able aunt. May the Lord give you strength and inner peace during this time. I love you all.
Cindy Hockett
March 29, 2021
Cam, Jess, Aubrey and Brayden
March 27, 2021
"Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers."
Andy and Vickie Priesmeyer
March 27, 2021
