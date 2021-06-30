Elder, Harold Eugene
August 4, 1946 - June 25, 2021
Harold Eugene Elder died June 25, 2021 following several months of declining health.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Harold was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on August 4, 1946 to the late Joseph Alvin and Rebecca Williams Elder. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Elder Koury and Charline Elder; and brother, Joseph Bobby Elder.
Survivors include his sisters, Vickie Elder, Margie Elder, and Ann Elder Hepler, all of Greensboro, and Marcelle Elder Koury of Santa Ana, CA; brothers, J.W. Elder of Greensboro, and Wayne Elder of Vero Beach, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Harold graduated from Page High School in 1965 and began his career with AT&T in Greensboro. He later entered the United States Army in 1967 and served six years of service, which included a year tour of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1973 and resumed his career with AT&T, where he would retire after 32 years of service.
A special "thank you" goes out to Wesley Long Hospital, their doctors and nurses, and also the staff in the ICU, for all of the exceptional care given to Harold. Also praise is bestowed to the Kernersville and Salisbury locations of the Veterans Administration for all the ways they found to make life more complete for Harold.
Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
.
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.