Harold "Hal" Greeson
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Greeson, Harold "Hal"

March 10, 1941 - May 31, 2021

Lifelong Greensboro resident Harold "Hal" Franklin Greeson passed away Monday, May 31, at the age of 80. He was born in south Greensboro on March 10, 1941, to AW and Isobel Greeson and graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1959. An accomplished attorney and Demon Deacon through and through, he completed undergraduate and law studies at Wake Forest University. He started his career in civil and criminal law, later becoming an expert in personal injury, malpractice and plaintiff law. A member of local, state and national bar associations, along with Advocates for Justice, he answered the call for civic duty honorably when court-appointed, as in the trials after the 1979 clash between members of the Ku Klux Klan, American Nazi Party and Communist Workers' Party that led to his involvement in a retrospective on the History Channel.

A lifetime member of the Greensboro Jaycees, and a distinguished "Old Timer," he served as president in 1972. His work with the Jaycees led to a Jaycee International Senator post, the highest honor that can be bestowed by the organization for outstanding service. He also was a member and trustee of the Greensboro Elks Club where you would often find him playing pool and spending time with friends at the lodge on Wednesday night. When not at the Elks Club or at grandkids' sporting events, he'd be using his talented woodworking skills to make just the right gift.

An avid fisherman, Hal enjoyed the annual family beach trips that offered him opportunities to fish in the surf, off the pier or in the deep sea. Those beach trips have yielded fond memories of Papa Hal's many antics—from wearing a grass skirt and coconuts to impersonating Sonny Bono in a Sonny and Cher sing-a-long—all to get a laugh. He loved playing the guitar, sampling themed cuisine each year, watching the grandkids' original productions, and telling endless stories.

Hal is survived by his wife, Sherry Greeson; his children, Harold Franklin Greeson Jr. and wife Debbie of High Point; Abigail Brooks Steelhammer and husband John of Mooresville; Mark Christian Weaver and wife Corrie of Greensboro; Derrick Gray Weaver and wife Heather of Raleigh; Scott Andrew Weaver and wife Jenny of Granite Falls; and his grandchildren who lovingly know him as Papa and Papa Hal: Gracie Brooks Steelhammer, Christian Weaver, Gray Weaver, Hope Weaver, Dolan Weaver, Connelley Weaver, Coleman Weaver, Jenson Weaver, and Patterson Williams and her husband Zach.

The family would like to give special thanks to Julie and Shannon of AuthoraCare Collective for their excellent caregiving, fun and laughter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to hospice services at the Greensboro office of AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the North Elm Chapel of Forbis and Dick Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home, with a reception to follow at the Greeson residence.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hal Greeson was one of the nicest, fairest attorneys that anyone could ever have the pleasure of meeting. I have no doubts that you have warm, sweet memories to carry forward. May you have peace. I will miss him.
Mary Williams
Other
October 25, 2021
As a defense attorney who litigated against Hal, I was impressed by his affable personality and sense of humor. Hal was a regular guy, down-to-earth despite his professional accomplishments. These qualities are increasingly uncommon in the practice of law, and I am very sorry to learn of Hal's passing.
Brian Alligood
June 19, 2021
Hal was always willing to give his time and wisdom to other lawyers. He was an excellent lawyer and a true gentleman. I'm sorry for your loss.
Michael Kornbluth
June 8, 2021
Have not seen Hal since i left Greensboro but I do remember him being a good friend of a new person to town and to the JCs in the early 70s....My sympathy to the family ..........
dan mcmasters
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of Hal´s death. My thoughts and prayers go out to Sherry and the Family. Hal was a good friend especially in times Of trouble. Many happy memories of Jaycee days!
Marjorie Van Horn (Causby)
Friend
June 4, 2021
No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Hal was not only a great lawyer, but a very good friend and generous boss. Please accept my sincerest apologies for not being able to attend the service. May peace be with you and your family.
Syria Siwinski
Friend
June 3, 2021
Hal leaves huge memories from Jaycee days and his law practice. I bestow on him "jolly ole man" since he could make most anybody laugh......good man, good life, and good family!
Carl Myatt
June 3, 2021
Just now reading about my favorite boss who just left us to go home to be with the Lord in heaven. Sherry, I pray God will console your heart, and all of of the family thru this difficult time. Hal was a wonderful boss. May be now rest in in peace in heavenly places.
Reba Buckner
Work
June 3, 2021
So sorry to read about Hal´s death. He was a friend in high school and I thought a lot of him. My condolences to his family.
Dale Mauldin Martin
June 3, 2021
I am saddened to learn of this loss. I always admired Hal´s work as an attorney
Jeff Peraldo
June 3, 2021
