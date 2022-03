Harold Lee Hart, Jr.



High Point — Harold Lee Hart, Jr., 52, died Friday, March 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Servomation Road in Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.