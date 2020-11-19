Fulk, Sr., Harold Lee
June 19, 1931 - November 16, 2020
Harold Lee Fulk, Sr., 89, of Browns Summit, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gospel Baptist Church, 5945 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27455 with Dr. Harlie Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
A native of Guilford County, NC, Harold was the son of the late Luther Fulk and Lillian Cross Fulk. He was a faithful member of Gospel Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC.
Survivors include his sons, Randy Wayne Fulk and wife, June of Elon, NC, Paul Franklin Fulk and wife, Maria of McLeansville, NC, and Harold Lee Fulk, Jr. and wife, Lori of Browns Summit, NC; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and brother David Fulk and wife, Alice of Caswell County, NC.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Alexander Fulk; sister, Sarah Burnside; and two brothers, Glenn Fulk and Richard Fulk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Authoracare Hospice of Greensboro.
The family would like to give a special Thanks to his granddaughter, Tonya Ayers, for her great love, compassion and care for Harold.
