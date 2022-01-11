Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Wayne Vaden
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Harold Wayne Vaden

Reidsville — Harold Wayne Vaden, 84, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Travis McGuirt, Dr. Clay Warf and Rev. Richard Everette officiating. The burial will follow at New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery. Due to the uncertainty of the current situation with COVID, there will be no formal visitation, but the family will be receiving friends at Harold's home.

Harold was born in Rockingham County to the late Roy and Virginia Moore Vaden. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He received his education from Guilford College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Harold was a Ram's Club member for 40 years and "True Blue" Tar Heel fan. He retired from Burlington Industries with over 40 years of service. A longtime and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, Harold served as Sunday school director and was treasurer for 40 years. After his retirement, he served on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Rockingham County and volunteered there for 20 years. He was a member of the North Carolina Foundation, served on the board of the Self Help Credit Union, the Rockingham County Industrial Commission, and active in countless other community affairs. Harold will be remembered for his generosity and time given to the community. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his nephews, Mike and Tyler Scott.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Vaden Walker and husband Nat, Judy Vaden Lovelace and husband Terry and Rachel Vaden Scott and husband Jim; nephews Tom Walker, Jonathan Walker, Dr. Chris Lovelace and wife Dawn and Brian Lovelace; great nieces and nephews Jake, Kamryn, Aubree, Vaden, and Jill.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 7860 NC Hwy 87 N., Reidsville, NC 27320 or North Carolina Baptist Foundation, the Harold Vaden Endowment Fund, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So sorry for your loss. All of you are in my prayers. Love, Bro
David Vaughn
Friend
January 21, 2022
My heart hurts. Harold was a very special man and friend. He served on my Board at the Credit Union for years and was always supportive and helpful. He loved his community, always helping someone.
Martha Miller
January 21, 2022
So sorry to hear of Harold Wayne´s passing! His faith and love for Jesus Christ is so comforting! Love and prayers to his family!
Barbara Neal Price
January 18, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. May God bring you comfort and strength, as well as joyful memories. We are always here to be of help, if there is anything, please don´t hesitate. May God bless you all.
Mike & Tamara Lindsey
Family
January 14, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your brother, Rachel . . . recognized your last name from COLLEGE days. I live in Cornelius near Charlotte, and get the Greensboro obits every day (remember I lived in Greensboro). All the best to you and your family.
Leslie Glass Smith
January 13, 2022
My parents and I always enjoyed seeing Harold Wayne when we lived across from the old Wentworth School many years ago. He always had a smile on his face and seemed to be a very nice fellow. Our condolences to all the family. Winfield "Windy" Hunter and Bobbye Rakestraw Hunter - Cary, NC
Winfield Hunter
January 12, 2022
Our thoughts are with the entire Vaden family. Harold Wayne was an inspiration and blessing to me and so many others. I will always remember his thoughtful, caring and giving spirit. I will also miss our life long conversations about the Tar Heels. Rest In Peace Harold Wayne. We loved you!
Steve and Dawn Craddock
Friend
January 12, 2022
He was a very fine man,did a lot of work for our church,he will be greatly missed,rest in peace
roger haney
Friend
January 11, 2022
We´re so sad to hear of Harold Wayne´s passing and send our thoughts and prayers to the family, especially Rachel and Jim. He´s been a family friend for many many years and will definitely be missed. Harold Wayne, your celebration in Heaven now must be awesome!
Keith & Martha Carter
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results