Harold Wayne Vaden
Reidsville — Harold Wayne Vaden, 84, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Travis McGuirt, Dr. Clay Warf and Rev. Richard Everette officiating. The burial will follow at New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery. Due to the uncertainty of the current situation with COVID, there will be no formal visitation, but the family will be receiving friends at Harold's home.
Harold was born in Rockingham County to the late Roy and Virginia Moore Vaden. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. He received his education from Guilford College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Harold was a Ram's Club member for 40 years and "True Blue" Tar Heel fan. He retired from Burlington Industries with over 40 years of service. A longtime and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, Harold served as Sunday school director and was treasurer for 40 years. After his retirement, he served on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Rockingham County and volunteered there for 20 years. He was a member of the North Carolina Foundation, served on the board of the Self Help Credit Union, the Rockingham County Industrial Commission, and active in countless other community affairs. Harold will be remembered for his generosity and time given to the community. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his nephews, Mike and Tyler Scott.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda Vaden Walker and husband Nat, Judy Vaden Lovelace and husband Terry and Rachel Vaden Scott and husband Jim; nephews Tom Walker, Jonathan Walker, Dr. Chris Lovelace and wife Dawn and Brian Lovelace; great nieces and nephews Jake, Kamryn, Aubree, Vaden, and Jill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 7860 NC Hwy 87 N., Reidsville, NC 27320 or North Carolina Baptist Foundation, the Harold Vaden Endowment Fund, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.