Harold Vaughn Vannoy



Thomasville — Harold Vaughn Vannoy, 71, died Sunday, April 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph St. J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 13, 2022.