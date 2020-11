Pickard, Mrs. Harriet GravesReidsville, NC - Mrs. Harriet Graves Pickard, 66, of 7290 Hwy 87, Reidsville, NC, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.A viewing will be Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.(Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required for all services).Funeral Services will be Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 1:00 pm at Yanceyville Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation from 12:30 to 1:00 pm before funeral service.*Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals .To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/ Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, NC