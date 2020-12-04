Smith, Jr., Harry
September 12, 1932 - December 1, 2020
Mr. Harry Smith, Jr., 88, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice Home. He was born on September 12, 1932 in Guilford County to Harry Smith and Della Jackson Smith. Harry loved the outdoors, and he was the hardest working man that anyone would know. He was a business owner of Triad Pick Up and Delivery. He was a loving man, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty Lou Smith; one son, Walter Ray Smith; and two sisters, Lucille Alley and Mary Ruth Simmons. He is survived by two daughters, Ranea Smith and Kay Hubbard; four grandchildren, Christopher Hubbard (wife, Lindsey), Ricky Smith (wife, Taylor), Holly Daniels (husband, Brandon), Lindsey Sumner (husband, Taylor); four great-grandchildren, Brody Smith, Austin Ray Daniels, Isaiah Daniels, Annabelle Daniels, Paisley Grace Hubbard and one brother, Charles Smith; and one sister, Frances Smith. With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Harry will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Pastor Roland Shepley officiating. Due to restrictions for public gatherings, there will be no public visitation. Friends are able to view Mr. Smith and sign the register from 11:30 am until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 4, 2020.