Stowe, Harry Reid
July 25, 1929 - March 10, 2021
Harry was born and raised in Charlotte. He graduated from NCSU in 1951 with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. He was a member of the ROTC, KA fraternity and lettered in Boxing and Riflery. Harry married Anne Doar form Raleigh, they enjoyed 61 years of marriage before she died in 2012. He joined the Air Force and raised his family on a wild ride around the world.
His duties in the Air Force took the family to Germany, The Philippines, Thailand and many states inbetween. Harry retired as a LT. Colonel in 1971 and the family settled in Greensboro. He worked at North State Pyrophyllite as a Ceramic Engineer for the next 20 years.
Harry was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Episcopal church in Greensboro for almost 50 years.He was a leader in the Men's club, a regular Usher, and served on the Vestry and so many more volunteer positions.
Harry was a Boy Scout growing up and Became a Scout Leader in the community.
He was a sailor and instilled the love of sailing in all of his children.
He was a golfer who hit regularly in the low 80's.
He learned to ski in Germany in 1957and joined the volunteer arm of the National Ski Patrol in 1981. He skiied and patrolled every weekend during the season until he was 80.
He and Anne were both involved in numerous community volunteer activities.He was always helping people and making a difference in their lives.
Harry had a garden in the yard and the family composted and ate organic vegetables before anyone knew what that was.
He loved his childern and extended family. He would visit and support them wherever they were around the world. He was happiest at the family Beach house "The Doarway." Harry and Anne never missed a Sunset on the dock with a glass of wine.
His survivors include his 6 children, Reid(Soanya), Bobby (Karri), Hank, Sarah (Ken), Mary, Carolin (Charlie).
Grandchildren Genna, Summer, Viva, Salina, Adam,Taylor, Laura, Tai, Zac, Sierra, Evan, Darshen and Great Grandchildren- Calla, Eden, Cruz, Lucy, Isaak, Oceana,Vincent,Jazlynn, Towne.
And many neices and nephews and their families.
You lived a wonderful interesting life filled with so much love! We are all already missing you!
A Memorial service later in the Spring will be held at St. Andrew's.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's Memorial Garden fund or The Greensboro Urban Ministry. Condolences to [email protected]
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.