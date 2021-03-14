As a Hawksnest Ski Patroller - I was privileged to be "taught" / mentored by Harry as a beginning patroller. The humble graciousness of Harry and Anne and the memories continue to last - and will will continually be shared with the Hawksnest patrollers and other as he was active on the local, regional and division levels in numerous position. May he Rest In Peace and may the family have comfort in all that he shared.