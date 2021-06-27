Ernest, Harvey Stephen
September 11, 1940 - June 23, 2021
Harvey Stephen Ernest, 80, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Harvey was born in Boston to Rose and Abraham Ernest.
He attended schools in the Boston and Swampscott area. He served in the Army Reserves for six years. After graduating from Marietta College, Harvey served a career in tax audits for Norfolk Southern Railway as their Director of Taxation. After retirement, he became the Property Manager for Adams Farm Homeowners Association in Greensboro, NC, working until the end. Harvey loved all sports including playing golf several times a week. His daughter, Jodi Anne joined him in the love of sports. Harvey is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine H. Ernest and daughter, Jodi Anne Ernest. He also leaves behind his long-time assistant Kerry Wells, right-hand man and best buddy Wayne Tate, hockey twin and best friend Curt Bradbrook, his 4-legged son Joshie and grandkitties Moishe and Minnie.
The family wishes to thank Kerry Wells, Mike and Krispin Barr, Shira and Ray Kazakewich, Harvey's Panera & Elizabeth's Pizza families, Jane Martin and Sandra O'Conner for their assistance and support.
Graveside services will be held Monday, June 28th, at 10:00am at Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery (corner Gate City Blvd & Vanstory St). Reception following services at the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association at 23 Oak Branch Drive.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409 or a charity of one's choice
. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory St, Greensboro, NC 27403.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.