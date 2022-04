Harvey Steven "Steve" Harris



Greensboro — Harvey Steven "Steve" Harris, 62, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 15, 2022.