Harvey "Junior" Smith
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Smith, Harvey "Junior"

March 23, 1950 - September 6, 2021

Harvey "Junior" Smith, 71, of Reidsville, passed away Monday morning, September 6, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with burial to follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, 2431 Flat Rock Road, Reidsville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (2 to 3 p.m.) at the funeral home and other times at the home of his daughter, Tara Stevens, on Nell Road in Madison. Junior was born March 23, 1950 in Rockingham County, NC, to the late Harvey Lee Smith and Lizzie Mabe Smith. He was formerly employed by Unitex Chemical Company. Junior was a very active member of Fairview Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Tara Stevens and husband, Jeff, of Madison; four grandchildren, Dylan Stevens, Ethan Stevens, Amber Stevens and Brianna Fulks; brothers, Charles Smith and wife, Carolyn, of Madison and Michael Lee Smith of Walnut Cove; sisters, Linda Hamm and her companion, Calvin Nelson, of Madison and Ruby Jane Ziglar and husband, Roger, of Walnut Cove; and his significant other, Brenda O'Bryant of Reidsville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, April Dawn Smith. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.colonialfh.net.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
Sep
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
