To the Bairds, Talberts, Bogers, and Susan~ We are keeping you close to our hearts and in our prayers. It was always enjoyable sitting down with Dr. Baird (Papa) to chat and simply be together. He made many family meals and beach trips extra special. We are so glad to have known him. Peace be with you all. Love from the Gaulden Family

Kelly, Ron, Jack, and Fletcher June 2, 2021