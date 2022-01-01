Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Helen Ruth Jones Allen
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
Allen, Helen Ruth Jones

July 13, 1929 - December 27, 2021

Helen Ruth Jones Allen, 92, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Clapp's Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 W. Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Loflin Funeral Home Chapel; burial will be following the service at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park.

Helen was the daughter of the late George and Annie Berry Jones and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Allen; daughter, Doris Vickers; sisters, Maxine Powell and Edith Pugh; and brothers, James Reese Jones, Robert Jones, Charlie Jones, Paul Jones and Paige Jones.

She leaves behind her sons, David Allen (Pam) and Darien Allen (Terri); daughter, Donna Reavis (Ronnie); grandchildren, Jerry Cooper, Alan Reavis (Shuntele), and Lauren Taubert (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Madison Reavis, Savannah Reavis and Jefferson Reavis; and sister, Carol Ledbetter (Bud).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, Authoracare: 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC27405.

Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Allen family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave, Liberty, NC
Jan
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave, Liberty, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear this. She was a very special lady
Patricia M Powell
Family
January 1, 2022
