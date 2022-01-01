Allen, Helen Ruth Jones
July 13, 1929 - December 27, 2021
Helen Ruth Jones Allen, 92, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Clapp's Nursing Home in Pleasant Garden.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 W. Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Loflin Funeral Home Chapel; burial will be following the service at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park.
Helen was the daughter of the late George and Annie Berry Jones and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Allen; daughter, Doris Vickers; sisters, Maxine Powell and Edith Pugh; and brothers, James Reese Jones, Robert Jones, Charlie Jones, Paul Jones and Paige Jones.
She leaves behind her sons, David Allen (Pam) and Darien Allen (Terri); daughter, Donna Reavis (Ronnie); grandchildren, Jerry Cooper, Alan Reavis (Shuntele), and Lauren Taubert (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Madison Reavis, Savannah Reavis and Jefferson Reavis; and sister, Carol Ledbetter (Bud).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, Authoracare: 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC27405.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 1, 2022.